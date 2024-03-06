KPI OceanConnect Signs Digital Bunker Deal With PIL and SGTraDex

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three firms have signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to increase the uptake of e-BDNs. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has signed a deal with Singapore-based shipping firm Pacific International Lines and SGTraDex seeking to accelerate the digitalisation of the bunker supply chain.

The three firms have signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to increase the uptake of e-BDNs, KPI said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

In January the company announced it had helped PIL to become the first shipping firm to achieve full integration with the SGTraDex platform.

"Building on our recent success supporting PIL in becoming the first shipping line to successfully complete full integration with SGTraDex, this partnership reaffirms KPI OceanConnect's commitment to digital innovation, collaboration, enhancing efficiency within the bunkering sector," the company said.

"As pioneers of positive change, we are engaging in long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers to develop responsible fueling solutions for now and the future, with the aim of being a leading force in digitalisation within the bunker trader industry."