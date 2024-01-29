KPI OceanConnect Assists PIL With 'Full Integration' Into SGTraDex Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore-based SGTraDex is heavily involved with the city-state's efforts to digitalise its bunker industry. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has helped Pacific International Lines to become the first shipping firm to achieve full integration with the Singapore Trade Data Exchange (SGTraDex) platform.

The integration was completed in December after a year of work, the companies said in an emailed statement on Monday.

SGTraDex API-integrated suppliers can now directly upload documents to PIL from their own ERP systems, rather than using the manual process needed previously.

PIL has now completed more than 40 bunkering deals through the SGTraDex platform.

"This milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of PIL, KPI OceanConnect, and SGTraDex in driving global digitisation in maritime operations," Henrik Zederkof, head of global accounts at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"As an early adopter of the SGTraDex platform, KPI OceanConnect is proud to be part of this innovative and transformative journey.

"The successful overseas bunkering transaction exemplifies the platform's effectiveness, and we believe this integration will set new standards for efficiency and collaboration worldwide.

"This achievement reflects our dedication to advancing industry-wide innovation and reinforces our belief in the power of digital solutions to shape the future of maritime trade."