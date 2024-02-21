BUNKER JOBS: Chimbusco Pan Nation Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Actively market CPN's diverse range of products and services, which involves nurturing relationships with broad portfolio of both new and existing clients to increase sales

Be adept at understanding and interpreting market environments to meet customer needs, offering appropriate product recommendations. Additionally, collaborate closely with Credit Department to manage credit risks and ensure the prompt collection of payments

Effectively communicate with fellow traders to ensure the optimal flow of market and customer intelligence across the company, enabling the capture of emerging opportunities

