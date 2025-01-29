Imabari Shipbuilding to Invest in Daihatsu for Alternative-Fuel Engine Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daihatsu Diesel is developing a four-stroke ammonia-fuelled ship engine, with commercial deliveries anticipated by 2028. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding has announced plans to buy stake in engine manufacturer Daihatsu Diesel Motor to boost the development of alternative-fuelled marine engines.

The shipbuilder intends to buy 15.47% stake in Daihatsu Diesel, Imabari Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The share acquisition is expected to be finalised by April 2025.

Daihatsu Diesel offers a wide range of maritime equipment, including propulsion systems, dual-fuel engines and auxiliary systems.

The company is also developing a four-stroke ammonia fuelled ship engine, with commercial deliveries anticipated by 2028.

"We aim to produce more than 60 of 4-stroke ammonia-fuelled engines per year by around 2040, and to have a 40% share of the global market (50% share in the domestic market) for those engines installed on medium- and large sized ocean-going cargo ships," Daihatsu Diesel said in a statement earlier this month.

The investment aims to ensure a stable supply of key shipbuilding equipment and support the advancement of alternative-fuel engine technologies, Imabari Shipbuilding said.