Ulsan to Build Alternative Bunker Fuel Terminal by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ulsan: developing decarbonization policies for ports in the Asia-Pacific region. File Image / Pixabay.

The Ulsan Port Authority has presented plans for an eco-friendly energy logistics hub at the port that will include sales of alternative bunker fuels.

The plans will see a clean hydrogen and ammonia terminal built at Ulsan New Port by 2030 to store ammonia to produce and supply hydrogen.

The terminal forms part of a strategy unveiled during Singapore Shipping Week last week to promote low carbon practices in port operations in partnership with non-governmental organisation Pacific Environment.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties is focused on accelerating the "transformation of shipping ports into eco-friendly ports".

The MoU covers working together to support the design and development of decarbonization policies for shipping ports in the Asia-Pacific region and the construction of green shipping routes. It will also support policy analysis and development including the promotion of eco-friendly fuel bunkering at Ulsan Port, a port authority statement said.

Safety standards and training for port workers also form part of the agreement's remit.

Ulsan is the world's fourth largest and South Korea's largest liquid cargo-centered port, the statement said.