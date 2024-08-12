Swire Shipping Reports Successful Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suva Chief bunkers biofuel in HK. Image Credit / Swire Shipping.

A successful trial run using biofuel has been reported by shipping company Swire Shipping.

The trial took place on its Sun Chief Express Ocean transpacific service.

The company said that the incorporation of biofuel could reduce well-to-wake emissions on the service by an estimated 15%.



"MV Suva Chief was bunkered in Hong Kong with sustainable B24 biofuel, a blend of sustainable biodiesel of waste origin and conventional fuels," the company said.

"The trial was conducted in partnership with Hong Kong-based marine fuel supplier, Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-chemical, and Swire Shipping's bunkering partner, the Hafnia Bunker Alliance," it added.

The number in the fuel's description designates the content of biofuel.