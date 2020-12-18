South Korea: LSFO Demand Uptick on air Pollution Moves

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Power plant closures will stimulate LSFO demand. File Image / Pixabay.

South Korean moves to curb air pollution from burning coal will see 16 of the country's 60 coal-fired power plants idled for three months starting this month through to February.

The temporary plant closures should strenghten demand for low sulfur fuel oil as those fuel oil-burning power plants will have to cover the gap, according to S&P Global Platts.

Citing a Korea Petroleum Association official, the report said that the power companies would be relying more heavily on the cleaner fuel.

Regular buyers of low sulfur fuel oil for power generation have already raised their tenders for the fuel for December delivery, according to the report.