Singapore Sets up Domestic Vessel-charging Pilot Schemes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: harbour craft initiative. File Image /Pixabay.

Three pilot schemes focused on vessel charging have been selected by the Singapore port authority as pilots for the MPA's electric harbour craft initiative.

Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime and SP Mobility partnership will be deployed at Marine South Pier with the scheme set to start in March. The model involves direct currrent charging and the companies' experience in charging points for electric vehicles proved attractive to the Maritime and Port Authority.

Seatrium O&G (International) has a mobile charging concept in development while Yinson Electric's idea involves a high-power direct current charger.

The pilot schemes are part of Singapore's push to reduce shipping emissions in the port.

"From 2030, all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen," the MPA said in a statement.

"The MPA plans to progressively roll out the charging infrastructure for e-HC operations in Singapore from 2025.

"It will continue to monitor technology trends and develop pilots to support the development of electrification charging standards for domestic maritime activities."