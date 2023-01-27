Singapore Auctions Tanker After 10 Months Under Arrest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sale was authorised by Singapore's High Court. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities have auctioned off a tanker arrested in the city-state's waters almost a year ago.

The oil products and chemicals tanker Victor 1 was auctioned for SGD 15.4 million ($11.7 million) on January 16 on the instructions of the High Court of Singapore, according to a notice in the city-state's Government Gazette this week.

"Any person having a claim against the ship or the proceeds of the sale thereof on which they intend to proceed to judgment should accordingly do so before the expiration of that period [90 days from the sale]," the authorities said in the notice.

The vessel, controlled at the time by Greek interests, had been arrested on March 26 of last year.