Singapore: Another Bulk Carrier Sees Second Arrest

China-flagged vessel detain Monday. File Image / Pixabay.

Having been previously detained in March, the China-flagged bulk carrier Long Bright this week has been arrested in Singapore for a second time this year.

The detention took place Monday at 7:45pm local time following action by local law firm Allen & Gledhill LLP, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The 37,300 dwt bulk carrier is controlled by Highrich Logistics and now valued at $11.73 million, according to information from VesselsValue.

The reason for the arrest, and whether it is related to the earlier detention, is currently unclear.

Bulk carrier Kira Ocean, previously known as Alkar Trust, this week was also arrested for a second time in Singapore.