Mitsubishi to Build Pair of Methanol, Dual-fuel Ro-ro Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan: coastal shipping order. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is to build to methanol-fuelled ro/ro ships. The vessels have been ordered by two cabotage shipping firms, Toyofuji Shipping and Fukuju Shipping. They will be delivered in 2027.

The ships will have a range of energy-saving measures and be dual fuel and able to use methanol and heavy fuel oil.

The energy-saving technology will cut 10% off carbon dioxide emissions compared to comparable vessels using fuel oil, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said.

"Methanol-fuelled ro/ro ships have already entered into service as ocean-going vessels around the world but this is the first construction of coastal vessels for service in Japan," the company said.

The two ships will be built at the Enoura Plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Shimonoseki shipyard & machinery works in the Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is part of the MHI group.