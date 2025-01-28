SG E-Marine Hires Sales and Procurement Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tey was previously a senior bunker trader for Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading in Singapore. Image Credit: Travis Tey / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm SG E-Marine Pte Ltd has hired a sales and procurement executive in Singapore.

Travis Tey has joined the company in a sales and procurement role in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Tey was previously a senior bunker trader for Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading in Singapore from February 2021 to this month.

He had earlier worked for APEX from 2019 to 2021, for WanXiang Resources Singapore from 2018 to 2021, for World Fuel Services from 2014 to 2017 and for Hanwa Singapore (Pte) Ltd from 2011 to 2014.

Hong Kong-based Hongkong E-Marine Supply Service Corporation Limited expanded to Singapore early last year.