15 Arrested in Singapore Over Alleged MGO Misappropriation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eight crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat are alleged to have misappropriated MGO from their company and sold it on to the seven crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat. Image Credit: Singapore Police Force

The Singapore police have arrested 15 men over the alleged misappropriation of MGO.

The men, aged between 26 and 56, were arrested on Friday, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on its website.

"The eight crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat will be charged in court with criminal breach of trust by employees and the seven crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat will be charged in court with dishonestly receiving stolen property," the police said.

"The Police takes a serious view of illegal transaction of MGO in Singapore waters.

"The authorities will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."