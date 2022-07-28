BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior trader for its Asia procurement team in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin, a relevant degree and preferably 1-2 years of experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Work closely with Business Manager and assist in post- sales operations and pre/post delivery information gathering and follow-up

To effectively deliver excellent trading services to meet customer/counterparty satisfaction

Become familiar with trading operations, suppliers, barge operators, and respective counterparties and become a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Assist/support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required

