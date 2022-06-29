Singapore Sees First Vehicle Carrier Biofuel Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was consumed on the ship's subsequent voyage to Jebel Ali. Image Credit: MOL / TotalEnergies

Shipping firm MOL and France's TotalEnergies have carried out the first biofuel bunkering of a vehicle carrier in Singapore.

TotalEnergies bunkered the MOL-operated car and truck carrier Heroic Ace with a biofuel bunker blend in Singapore on June 11, the companies said in a press release on Wednesday. The fuel was consumed on the ship's subsequent voyage to Jebel Ali.

The fuel was a B20 blend of 20% ISCC-certified used cooking oil methyl ester with VLSFO. On a well-to-wake assessment the fuel has about 17% lower GHG emissions than conventional VLSFO. MOL has assessed the fuel as having high compatibility and as being safe for use on board its vessel.

"We are delighted to work with frontrunners in green shipping, such as MOL, on the use of sustainable biofuels to reduce their vessels' carbon footprint," Laura Ong, general manager of Asia-Pacific trading and operations at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"For TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, we want to develop a sustainable, cost-efficient and low-carbon biofuel solutions for customers across different shipping segments.

"This partnership with MOL has allowed us to build on our amassed biofuels supply chain capabilities and operational success, to deliver this lower-carbon fuel to a new vessel type."

Both biofuel and LNG bunker sales are likely to pick up significantly in Singapore this year as the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority seeks to develop its alternative marine fuels markets. Last year Singapore noted 50,000 mt of LNG bunker deliveries.