Consort Bunkers Signs Alternative Fuels Partnership Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to develop more bunker delivery vessels capable of handling alternative fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Corporation and Taiko Asia Pacific have signed a deal seeking to develop alternative fuels infrastructure.

The four firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to develop more bunker delivery vessels capable of handling alternative fuels, ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Consort Bunkers has ordered four 7,999 DWT tankers capable of bunkering biofuels and methanol from Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.

In total the company has now ordered 13 tankers capable of bunkering biofuels or methanol, or more than 90,000 DWT of capacity.

"Under the MOU, all parties agreed to leverage their good relationship and respective expertise to complete Consort's fleet renewal and expansion project, including new fuel bunkering vessels, and to contribute to regional and global implementation of alternative fuel use," the companies said in the statement.