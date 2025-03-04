Maersk and ONE Boxships Collide in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collision led to the loss of a few containers that fell into the water. File Image / Pixabay

Ocean Network Express (ONE) container ship Columba collided with AP Moller Maersk's Clifford in Hong Kong.

The incident occurred when Columba struck the berthed Clifford at Kwai Tsin Terminal on Friday, according to reports.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a few containers from Clifford falling into the sea.

Three containers fell into the sea, but authorities reported no crew injuries or oil spills resulting from the incident, South China Morning Post reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, operations in the port remain unaffected.

"With rising port congestion, such incidents highlight the need for improved berthing coordination and tug assistance strategies," marine intelligence firm Maritime Analytica said in a LinkedIn post.