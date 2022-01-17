Singapore: Record TEU Throughput on Back of Strong Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digitalisation: key role. File Image / Pixabay.

In line with an impressive performance on bunker sales, the port of Singapore has notched up a record high in container throughput.

The southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub saw 37.5 million teu container throughput in 2021 compared to 36.9 million teu in the previous year, according to port authority figures.

In addition, the port registered 599 million metric tonnes of cargo throughput (up on 2020 but lower than 20019) with 2.81 billion gross tonnage in vessel arrivals (down on the previous two years).

To keep Singapore's premier position in the shipping world, the Maritime and Port Authority has got behind the digitalisation of port services.

The second phase of its just-in-time service, called digitalPort@SG™, is to include bunkering as one of the port's marine services that can be accessed through its coming digital shopfront.