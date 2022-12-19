BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Trader in Shanghai or Beijing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in the firm's Shanghai or Beijing offices. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader either in Shanghai or Beijing.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin and English and a maritime education or experience in shipping or bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a Bunker Trader you will play a key role in driving our business forward in terms of revenue and customer satisfaction," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be responsible for your own personal budget and for building and maintaining your personal customer portfolio.

"In addition, you will handle pipeline and forecast management.

"Furthermore, you ensure top customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions.

"Finally, you will be working closely with our Risk Management team offering future pricing solutions.

"With our increased focus on ESG and the transition towards greener fuels, you will also have a big role to play in assisting our customers in that transition."

For more information and to apply, click here.