ONE, Ningbo to Develop Shore Power Applications

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ONE's alternative marine power container being put through its paces. Image Credit / ONE.

A symposium organised by Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group was tasked with extending the application of shore power.

The event took place after a successful trial involving a ONE alternative marine power container in a lift-on/lift-off operation at Ningbo.

The event included technical presentations, on-site demonstration and a guided tour of the Ningbo Zhoushan Port terminal, the company said.

Shore power, which allows docked vessels to use shoreside electricity to conduct operations, is seen as an efficient way for shipping and port companies to reduce emissions from their operations.

ONE has been using alternative marine power containers on the US West Coast for a nearly a decade, according to the company.