KOGAS to Set Up LNG Bunkering at Busan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Busan could soon be able to offer LNG as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

South Korean gas firm KOGAS is preparing to set up an LNG bunker supply operation at the port of Busan.

The bunker supply operation will come as part of plans to build a new LNG terminal at Busan, KOGAS said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The LNG hub terminal project in New Busan Port will turn into KOGAS's new terminal that combines various business models such as LNG bunkering, a logistics complex using LNG's cold energy, and fuel cell power generation," the company said in the statement.

"The project is expected to strengthen the global competitiveness of Busan Port and promote the domestic shipping industry."