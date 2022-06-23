BP Marine to Supply Marine Biofuel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: supplying biofuel. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil major BP Marine is to supply marine biofuel in Singapore.

The move follows successful trials with the fuel involving its own ships, the company told maritime news provider Tradewinds. Biofuel is a blended product of oil-derived fuel oil and other material.

A BP-operated tanker bunkered BP Marine's biofuel (compromising fatty acid methyl esters blended with ISO-compliant very low sulphur fuel oil) in Singapore en route for Australia.

The company was quoted as saying by the report that it was able to "meet the demand/quantity size that our customers were looking for".

Ship & Bunker reported earlier this month that Japanese shipping firm MOL is to trial biofuel bunker fuel.

The blend of biofuel to be supplied by Chevron Singapore to MOL is with a 20-24% component of used cooking oil methyl ester with very low sulfur fuel oil.