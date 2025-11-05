Anglo-Eastern Launches Methanol Bunkering Simulator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Training seafarers to handle new fuels like methanol is becoming crucial as more dual-fuel ships enter service. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

Ship management firm Anglo-Eastern Univan Group has launched a methanol bunkering simulator developed with Wartsila to train seafarers in the safe handling of methanol as a marine fuel.

The new system offers both theoretical and practical training, following IMO guidelines for low-flashpoint fuels, Anglo-Eastern said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

It comes after the launch of the world’s first functional LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in Mumbai earlier this year.

Training seafarers on operating ships capable of new marine fuels like methanol and ammonia has become vital as the fleet expands.

Anglo-Eastern has also introduced basic and advanced methanol bunkering courses, covering fuel handling and methanol marine engine familiarisation.

The three-day programme is designed to build skills for working on methanol-powered ships.

“By investing in these advanced training facilities, we are ensuring our seafarers and industry partners have the skills to safely and efficiently handle alternative fuels and propulsion systems,” Captain Aalok Sharma, group director of training at Anglo-Eastern, said.

Training seafarers on operating ships capable of using new marine fuels like methanol and ammonia has become vital as the global fleet of dual-fuel vessels continues to grow.

With shipowners ordering increasing numbers of methanol- and ammonia ships to meet decarbonisation goals, the demand for qualified crew able to safely handle and operate these fuels is rapidly rising.