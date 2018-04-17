Fuel Oil Tanker and Gas Carrier Collide Off Singapore

The collision occurred in waters off Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A product tanker carrying fuel oil collided with a gas carrier off Singapore in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crystal Sunrise is understood to be chartered by Japanese liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) player Gyxis, while Trafigura confirmed to Reuters it chartered Astro Saturn.

Some 1,800 metric tonnes of liquefied butane gas has been leaked as a result, local media reports.

No injuries have been reported to crew of either vessel and both ships are now stable.

Further, the gas leak is understood to have been contained and the spilled butane said to have dissipated quickly.

Any wider impact of the incident is currently unclear and its cause is under investigation.