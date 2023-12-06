Singapore: Ship Detained in Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reasons for detention unclear. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been arrested in the port of Singapore, court records show.

The vessel is being held at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage.

The ship, called Eleen Armonia, is a medium-sized bulk carrier that was built in 2008. It is controlled by Bulgarian shipping interests, according to ship database equasis.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment for goods and services related to the running of the vessel.

The ship was detained two days ago by a local law firm, according to the court's records.

Singapore is a regional centre for shipping and shipping-related services.