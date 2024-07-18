GCMD Completes Biofuel Blend Supply Chain Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The final trial involved the 19,870 TEU Hapag-Lloyd boxship Tihama. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has completed the biofuel blend supply chain trial launched two years ago.

The final trial involved the 19,870 TEU Hapag-Lloyd boxship Tihama, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The vessel took on 4,500 mt of a B30-VLSFO blend from BP. The GCMD collaborated with Authentix to deploy an organic-based tracer to authenticate the origin of the FAME in the blend, and testing firm VPS oversaw all stages of the operation.

The GCMD launched a series of biofuel trials in July 2022.

"The insights from these trials will be shared in a series of reports covering issues, such as traceability, biofuel degradation, supply chain optimisation and abatement costs," the organisation said in the statement.

"These findings will culminate in a comprehensive assurance framework to provide guidance on biofuels use, slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024."