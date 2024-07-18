GCMD Completes Biofuel Blend Supply Chain Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 18, 2024

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has completed the biofuel blend supply chain trial launched two years ago.

The final trial involved the 19,870 TEU Hapag-Lloyd boxship Tihama, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The vessel took on 4,500 mt of a B30-VLSFO blend from BP. The GCMD collaborated with Authentix to deploy an organic-based tracer to authenticate the origin of the FAME in the blend, and testing firm VPS oversaw all stages of the operation.

The GCMD launched a series of biofuel trials in July 2022.

"The insights from these trials will be shared in a series of reports covering issues, such as traceability, biofuel degradation, supply chain optimisation and abatement costs," the organisation said in the statement.

"These findings will culminate in a comprehensive assurance framework to provide guidance on biofuels use, slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024."

