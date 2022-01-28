Avenir LNG Sells World's Largest Gas Bunker Delivery Vessel to Shanghai Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Avenir Allegiance will be used to bunker CMA CGM's large gas-powered boxships when they call at Shanghai. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas company Avenir LNG has sold the world's largest LNG bunker delivery vessel to a company in Shanghai.

The company has sold the 20,000 m3 Avenir Allegiance to Shanghai SIPG Energy Service (SSES), a joint venture between Shanghai International Port Group and Shenergy Group, it said in a statement on its website this week.

Avenir has also signed a long-term cooperation agreement with SSES with a view to developing LNG bunker operations in Shanghai.

The Avenir Allegiance will be used to bunker CMA CGM's large gas-powered boxships when they call at Shanghai. Earlier this week the French container line signed a 10-year LNG bunkering deal with Shanghai International Port Group.

"We are thrilled to play an important role in establishing and promoting China's first LNG bunkering hub in Shanghai," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"This deal marks another major achievement in Avenir's development as we continue to expand our LNG bunkering network globally."

LNG bunker demand has grown rapidly in Northwest Europe in the past few years, with Rotterdam noting 603,690 m3 of sales in 2021. But the fuel has been less quick to take market share thus far in the Asia-Pacific region. Last year Singapore saw its first year of LNG bunker sales, recording 50,000 mt of sales.