BUNKER JOBS: Korean Firm Seeks Bunker Credit Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company LMA Recruitment highlighted the role in a job advertisement on Linkedin. Image Credit: LMA Recruitment

A South Korean company is seeking to hire a bunker trading credit manager in Singapore.

Recruitment company LMA Recruitment highlighted the role in a job advertisement on Linkedin on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the credit approval process, and preferably some knowledge of bunker trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the credit evaluation of the company's trading counterparties, and provide recommendations for the credit ratings, credit limits of the trading counterparties in accordance with the credit framework

Responsible for the management of trading counterparties' credit limit and credit insurance, collection of market information, timely deactivation of high risk trading counterparties and reducing redundant credit limit, and strive for favorable credit insurance coverage limit of the company

Responsible for credit management of S/B LC issuing bank and paper broker list and responsible for daily monitoring of the credit status of counterparties, timely reporting abnormal situations to relevant departments and Senior Management, and to report on overdue balances, credit insurance and market developments to the Senior Management on a regular basis

Propose effective credit risk mitigation measures when the transaction credit exposure is above the company's risk appetite, and control the credit exposure of all transactions within the risk framework approved by the Company's board of directors and Senior Management

Responsible for liaising with relevant departments to carry out comprehensive evaluation of counterparty guarantee received by the company or subsidiary, and the follow-up monitoring work of these guarantees. This includes financing and non-financing guarantees issued by the Company as well

Understand legal, compliance and market risk related issues involved in the approval of credit. Responsible for maintaining the policy for counterparty guarantee (non- financing), and liaising with the relevant departments to ensure that the policy is up to date

Liaising with the Head office's legal and risk Control Department (Risk management)

Responsible for the review and research, reporting and emergency treatment of major risk events of the Company

Carry out annual risk review and ad-hoc risk assessment of the subsidiaries

Assist in any other work assigned by the Head of Risk Management or the Senior Management of the Company

For more information, click here.