New Maersk Boxship Takes on Methanol Bunkers at Ulsan Before Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supply was carried out by OCI Global using its delivery vessel the Golden Sunny Hana. Image Credit: Ulsan Port Authority

The second methanol-fuelled boxship from container line AP Moller-Maersk has been bunkered at Ulsan ahead of its maiden voyage.

The 16,000 TEU Ane Mærsk was launched from its shipyard in Ulsan at the end of last month, and has now taken on green methanol for its maiden voyage, the Ulsan Port Authority said in an emailed statement.

The supply was carried out by OCI Global using its delivery vessel the Golden Sunny Hana.

"It is expected that this will not only enable Korean ports to further consolidate their position in the world as a sustainable marine fueling location, but will also promote the growth of Korea's sustainable marine fueling industry in the future," the port authority said.

"The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Ulsan Port Authority will continue to upgrade related systems, such as establishing standard operating procedures for the supply of methanol, and will also continue to work with the private sector to secure the economics of sustainable marine fuel supply."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by Maersk's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.