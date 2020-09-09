Zhoushan Bunker Sales Surged in August

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan is one of China's leading bunkering locations. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the port in Zhoushan surged in August, according to the latest official figures.

A total of 420,000 mt of bonded bunker fuel was supplied at the port in August, up by about 57% on the year.

Sales at Zhoushan have risen significantly this year after a long-awaited Chinese tax rebate on fuel oil encouraged refiners to increase production significantly, reducing the country's imports of bunker fuel and making prices at its ports more competitive.

Sales at Zhoushan will also have benefited in August from COVID-19 lockdown measures in Hong Kong that have driven demand from ships seeking bunker-only calls away from there.

A total of 2.812 million mt of bunker fuel has been supplied in Zhoushan so far this year, up by 13.4% on the same period of 2019.