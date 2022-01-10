BP Hires Bunker Buyer From Equatorial Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer BP has hires a charterer and bunker buyer from Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services.

Jeff Tay joined the company as charterer and bunker buyer in Singapore as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile over the weekend.

Tay was previously commercial manager for Equatorial Marine Fuel, and had earlier worked in sales and marketing for Hanjin Shipping.

Equatorial Marine Fuel was listed by the Maritime and Port Authority as Singapore's second-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2020, while BP's Singapore bunkering unit was in fifth place.

The bunker industry's job market appears to be having an active start to 2022, with several new roles opening.