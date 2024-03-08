Uni-Fuels Hires South Korea Branch Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lee was previously a trader and business development specialist for Oilmar Shipping & Chartering. Image Credit: Seonho Lee / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels has hired a branch manager for a South Korean office.

Seonho Lee has joined the company as South Korea branch manager as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Lee was previously a trader and business development specialist for Oilmar Shipping & Chartering from September 2023 to February 2024, and had earlier served as a representative officer for Sea Oil Petroleum from 2021 to 2023 and as a junior trader for KPI OceanConnect from 2019 to 2021.

Singapore-based Uni-Fuels describes itself as a fast-growing provider of marine energy solution to the global shipping community.