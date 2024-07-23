Tasmanian Shipping Company Orders Dual-fuel Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tasmania: dual-fuel order. File Image / Pixabay.

A dual-fuel, two-ship order for a Tasmanian shipping company will the vessels delivered this year and next.

The Spirit of Tasmania IV and V were ordered by TT-Line and can run on liquified natural gas as well as conventional fuel oil. The ships, built in Finland at the Rauma Marine shipyard, are to replace existing vessels plying the route between the island and mainland Australia.

The second of the two vessels was launched last week, the shipyard said.

LNG as marine fuel is viewed by many in the shipping sector as a medium term solution to decarbonisation.

While the fuel emits less carbon dioxide (compared to oil-derived fuel), critics point to the fuel's capacity to produce methane emissions.