Yang Ming Boxship Takes on Biofuel Bunker Blend in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 11,000 TEU TM Together took on a B30-HSFO blend at Busan last week. Image Credit: Yang Ming

A container ship operated by Yang Ming has taken on a biofuel bunker blend in South Korea for the first time.

The 11,000 TEU TM Together took on a B30-HSFO blend at Busan last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Global marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect facilitated the operation.

"This biofuel blend, made from used cooking oil and high-sulfur fuel oil, complies with ISO 8217 and ISCC standards, reducing up to 25% of GHG emissions compared to conventional marine fuels," the company said in the post.

"Starting this year, we're fueling our fleet with sustainable biofuel as part of our strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and offer low-carbon transportation services."

The operation was the first biofuel delivery to a foreign-flagged vessel in South Korea.