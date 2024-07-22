Banle Energy Joins Indian Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm made its first delivery in India at Mundra Port in Gujarat on July 11. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy has made its first bunker delivery in India.

The firm made its first delivery in India at Mundra Port in Gujarat on July 11, parent company CBL International said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The delivery was to 'a global integrated logistics and shipping company', the firm said.

"We are thrilled to include our operations into the Indian market with our inaugural bunkering service at Mundra Port," Teck Lim Chia, CEO of Banle Group, said in the statement.

"This achievement reflects our strategic vision and dedication to growth in key regions.

"We look forward to building on this success and enhancing our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our global clients."