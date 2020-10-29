Singapore Ship Charterer Liquidated

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping company was based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based ship charterer Daichi Shipmanagement has been liquidated, according to notices in the country's Government Gazette.

"The abovenamed company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business," Koh Guek Lan, the company's director, said in a Government Gazette notice this week.

"The meetings of the abovenamed Company and of its creditors have been summoned for the 9th day of November 2020, being a date within one month of the date of this Statutory Declaration."

Abuthathir Abdul Gafoor and Yessica Budiman of Singapore-based AAC Corporate Advisory have been appointed as provisional liquidators of the company, according to a separate notice in the Government Gazette.