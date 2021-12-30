Titan LNG, Petronas Bunker New Gas-Powered Cruise Ship in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG delivery vessel Avenir Advantage was used for the operation. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Titan LNG and energy company Petronas have bunkered a new gas-powered cruise ship in Malaysia before its first voyage to Europe.

The two companies bunkered Britanny Ferries' new vessel the Salamanca with LNG at the Pengerang Anchorage in Malaysia on December 17, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The LNG delivery vessel Avenir Advantage was used for the operation.

The Salamanca is due to start operations in the Mediterranean next year. Spanish energy producer Repsol has built an LNG terminal at Bilbao which will be used to refuel the Salamanca and its sister ship, Santoña, upon its arrival in 2023.

Titan LNG and Petronas joined forces to carry out the first ship-to-ship bunkering in Malaysia in November 2020.