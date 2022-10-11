MOL Joins Route Efficiency Planning Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Blue Visby: arrival focus. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese shipping company Mitsui Osk Lines (MOL) has become part of the Blue Visby initiative, the firm has said.

Blue Visby is a consortium of firms that are developing an integrated system to optimise ships' arrival times and in doing so reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

An average reduction of around 15% in GHG emissions is expected from the work.

The MOL Group has set mid- to long-term targets to reduce GHG emissions intensity in marine transport of approximately 45% by 2035 ( against 2019).

It aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through five initiatives including boosting operational efficiency, the company said.

By participating in the consortium, MOL said that it will "support the demonstration and practical implementation of the 'Blue Visby Solution' and contribute to the realisation of a low carbon society, it added.