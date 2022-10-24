Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: arrest. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been arrested in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore, court records show.

A general cargo ship called G Harmony was detained last week.

The vessel is controlled by Chinese interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The 35,000 deadweight tonne ship's year of build is given as 2005.

G Harmony was arrested by local law firm Asia Legal on 20 October, according to court records.

The rationale behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the running of the vessel. G Harmony is the second ship to be detained in the port this month.