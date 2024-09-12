Dan-Bunkering Appoints APAC Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christiansen has worked in a range of roles for the company since August 2014. Image Credit: Nanna Marie Christiansen / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a business development manager for the APAC region in Singapore.

Nanna Marine Christiansen has been appointed to the role of APAC business development manager, the company said in a note on its website. She has relocated from Denmark to Singapore to take up the new job.

Christiansen has worked in a range of roles for the company since August 2014, serving most recently as global pricing manager and before that as risk manager.

Dan-Bunkering now has a total of six employees in its Singapore office, according to the company's website. The global company's headquarters is in Middelfart, Denmark.