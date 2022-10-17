Pilbara Authority Drafts Lloyd's Register to Investigate Ammonia Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Australia is seeking to add ammonia to the list of fuels supplied at its ports. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Pilbara have tasked classification society Lloyd's Register with investigating the potential for ammonia as a bunker fuel to be supplied at the region's ports.

The Pilbara Ports Authority has selected Lloyd's Register to carry out feasibility studies into the bunkering of green ammonia in the West Australian region, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The move follows a collaboration agreement between the ports authority and Yara Clean Ammonia signed in August.

The research is expected to take at least 12 months.

"PPA is well placed to support clean energy transitions in the maritime industry in the Pilbara," Roger Johnston, CEO of the Pilbara Ports Authority, said in the statement.

"Our operations are in close proximity to ammonia fuel production facilities and there are numerous bulk ships dedicated to particular routes which frequently visit our ports."

Yara Clean Ammonia and the ports authority will seek to establish an advisory committee including representatives of shipping customers and providers as part of the study.