BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Trader, Singapore

by Monjasa

Do you thrive with sales and building relations in an international company? Would you like to contribute to facilitating the movement of the world’s fleet and advancing global trade? Then, this is just the right career opportunity for you.

Job description

Monjasa is a leading global partner in the oil and shipping industry who believes strongly in driving Personal Business. We aim to inspire our business partners and become first choice by challenging status quo with our original solutions. We are thus on the lookout for a colleague who can identify with Monjasa’s values and is capable of building strong relations both internally and externally.

As our new Supply Trader in Singapore, you will join a very professional and team-oriented Trading floor full of good tradesmanship, energy, passion for the industry and not least, smile and joy. Your primary role is to assist in developing our purchasing platform in Asia’s Biggest Bunker Hub(s). Your main focus will be to develop and maintain strong relations to our suppliers and open new suppliers for our back-to-back operations. Thus, you will experience a high level of professional creativity and the possibility to think outside the box. You will be in contact with networks all over the world and have an international exposure, which will give you plenty of opportunities to travel and visit our customers. This would mean that you may be expected to travel (1-2 times a year) if it is required.

When working from our office in Singapore, you can enjoy our state-of-the-art facilities, be around fantastic colleagues and work in an international environment spiced with a dose of Monjasa’s Danish heritage, characterised by an informal tone and flat organisational hierarchy. We also have Asia offices in Ho Chi Minh and Shanghai, and we are growing aggressively in the region.

Areas of focus

Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with suppliers

Investigate and develop new suppliers

Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad

Operation tasks assuring good contact between suppliers and customers for timely delivery

Your professional skills

Experience with sales, including canvas and customer handling

Experience from the Bunker and/or Shipping industry is an advantage, not a requirement

Fluent in written/oral English. Fluent in an additional language (eg. Mandarin) is an advantage to communicate with international clients

Your personal skills

Good at building personal relations and like to work both in teams and individually

Motivated by a high customer focus and seeking new market opportunities

A flair for numbers, analysis and negotiation

Monjasa as a workplace

Monjasa offers you a fulfilling career in a global organisation, where you will be part of a dynamic and ambitious team. We enjoy great learning opportunities and are proud of our fantastic work environment. With “Monjasa means personal business” as the headline to our corporate purpose, this serves as the guiding principle for our business. You will also find that we live and breathe our values of Respect, Ambition, Curiosity and Smile & Joy. All four values and our corporate purpose are anchored in how we work together and reflect our company DNA.

Monjasa at a glance

Monjasa is a global partner in the oil and shipping industries. Our core business includes trading and supplying marine fuels and shipowning activities on a global level. We have both the physical and B2B trading in our business. We are characterised by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and have experienced strong developments since our start in 2002. Financially, Monjasa is recognised as a robust business partner and total revenue reached USD 4.4 billion in 2023 – or equivalent to 6.5 million tonnes of marine fuels supplied. The fleet currently consists of 30 tankers and barges, and our operations and offices are certified according to ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 50001:2018 and ISO 9001:2015.

The Monjasa Group is committed to running a responsible business. We are actively engaging in the green transformation of the maritime sector by being an enabler of environmentally friendly fuels, as one of our ambitions in our Responsibility Framework.

The Monjasa Group also includes offshore shipowning company CBED.

Application

We look forward to receiving your application no later than 16 June 2024. In the meantime, we encourage you to take a look into Monjasa and read more about the company here.

In case you encounter any problems when uploading your application, please contact the HR recruitment team at hr.asia@monjasa.com or +65 3163 2308.