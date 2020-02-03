MOL CFO Warns of Potential Coronavirus Delays to Scrubber Retrofits: Reuters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delayed return of Chinese workers to shipyards there may be slowing business. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The chief financial officer of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has warned the Coronavirus outbreak in China may cause delays to scrubber retrofits being carried out there, according to news agency Reuters.

"There are concerns that workers may not return so soon to Chinese repair yards where many vessels are waiting for scrubbers to be installed," Reuters cited MOL CFO Takashi Maruyama as saying Friday.

"This may eventually reduce the number of vessels available and may lead to a tighter shipping market."

He was not referring specifically to his own company's ships, the news agency said.

Reuters also cited an unnamed Singapore-based shipbroker as saying there are ships currently idle in dry dock without work being carried out.