Australian Firms Plan Ammonia Bunkering Operation in Pilbara

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans for the project. File Image / Pixabay

Australian firms Oceania Marine Energy and Hexagon Energy Materials are planning to set up an ammonia bunkering operation in the Pilbara region.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans for the project, Oceania Marine Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Oceania is enthusiastic to work with Hexagon on aligning our low-emissions ammonia production and bunker operations to meet market requirements," Nick Bentley, managing director of Oceania Marine Energy, said in the statement.

"The key objective of our MOU is to demonstrate a viable supply of low-emissions ammonia bunker fuel, developed on a timeline to meet market demand, and in the most efficient location for the iron ore ships transporting Australian iron ore to Asia.

"Oceania is thrilled to continue its work alongside Hexagon and Kanfer Shipping to jointly reach our mutual goal of decarbonising shipping."