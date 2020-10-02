Founder of Singapore Bunker Supplier Sentek Marine Charged in Oil Theft Case: Reuters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sentek was listed as Singapore's second-largest bunker supplier by volume last year. File Image / Pixabay

The founder of Sentek Marine & Trading, one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers, has been charged over his alleged involvement in the theft of oil from Shell's refinery in the country, according to news agency Reuters.

Pai Keng Pheng, the company's founder and managing director, was charged with conspiring to dishonestly receive stolen property on Thursday by the Singapore police's organised crime branch, Reuters reported Friday.

The case involves the theft of a combined $150 million's worth of MGO from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery that was first uncovered in 2017, with offences going back as far as 2014.

In 2018 it was alleged that Sentek's gasoil barge the Sentek 26 was involved in receiving stolen goods when it took a cargo of 300 mt of marine gasoil.

At the time Sentek said that two of its employees, both Singapore nationals who had been charged under the investigation, had been dismissed from the company.

