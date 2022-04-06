Maersk-Backed Partnership Seeks to Build Green Methanol Plant in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore could soon have its own green methanol production facility. File Image / Pixabay

A new partnership backed by six companies, including container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to set up Asia's first synthetic methanol plant in Singapore.

Six companies -- PTTEP, Air Liquide, YTL PowerSeraya, Oiltanking Asia Pacific, Kenoil Marine Services and Maersk -- have signed a memorandum of understanding on a green methanol value chain collaboration, the companies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The partnership will explore the feasibility of setting up a synthetic methanol plant with output of at least 50,000 mt/year. The plant would combine captured biogenic CO2 with green hydrogen produced from renewable power to produce the methanol.

Feasibility studies on technical and economic aspects of setting up the pilot plant are expected to be completed this year.

"The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) welcomes the formation of this industry partnership and its plan to leverage on Singapore's hub port and research ecosystems to conduct feasibility studies on the set up of a pilot plant and running of bunkering trials on green e-methanol," Singapore's MPA said in the statement.

"Green e-methanol is being considered as one of the candidates for alternate fuel to meet IMO 2030/2050 goals.

"This project will potentially yield a substantial carbon reduction impact.

"As one of the world's premier maritime bunkering hubs, Singapore will serve as an ideal location to take this important step towards exploring alternative future fuel solutions to advance the multi-fuel transition of the global shipping industry."