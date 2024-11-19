Japan: Ship Operator, Power Firm to Study Potential for Liquid Hydrogen Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan: liquid hydrogen study first. File Image / Pixabay.

A Japanese shipping and power company are to make a joint study of a liquified hydrogen carrier.

Mitsui OSK and Kansai Electric Power Company have signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect.

"This is the first such agreement in Japan between a shipping company and a power generator regarding marine transport of liquefied hydrogen, which is a key element in the establishment of a hydrogen fuel supply chain," MOL said in a statement posted on its website.

The scope of the study will review "optimal vessels and operations in the liquefied hydrogen supply chain ... and analyze international laws and regulations related to the marine transport of liquefied hydrogen", according to the statement.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by the global shipping industry.