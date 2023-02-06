BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Singapore-Based Bunker Purchaser

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with a commercial approach to procurement and a relevant purchasing qualification, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Platts pricing window activity and develop critical understanding of the market fundamental that aids trading calls

Furnish trading activity and market intelligence report on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as required, updating regional and local information to respective stakeholders

Utilize relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices, optimizing trading profits. Being proficient in contract/swap pricing management is preferred

Establish, develop, and optimize strategic partnership with suppliers/marketing teams through consistent engagements, performing the role of bridging the gap between supply and marketing team

Evaluate and negotiate purchase contracts with suppliers

