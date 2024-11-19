BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Trade Support Exec in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in oil trading. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a trade support executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in oil trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide administrative support to the trading department

Assist with market analysis, reports and presentations

Prepare and execute commercial contracts and relevant documents (including trading, hedging and shipping contracts)

Ensure the organisation's contracts and documents are accurate and well maintained in a systematic database

Monitor, manage and provide summary reports on the status and performance of commercial trades

Liaise with internal and external parties to keep track of and manage contracts-related disputes and disagreements

Assist in ad hoc projects as assigned

