BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Trade Support Exec in Singapore
Tuesday November 19, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in oil trading. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a trade support executive in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in oil trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide administrative support to the trading department
- Assist with market analysis, reports and presentations
- Prepare and execute commercial contracts and relevant documents (including trading, hedging and shipping contracts)
- Ensure the organisation's contracts and documents are accurate and well maintained in a systematic database
- Monitor, manage and provide summary reports on the status and performance of commercial trades
- Liaise with internal and external parties to keep track of and manage contracts-related disputes and disagreements
- Assist in ad hoc projects as assigned
For more information, click here.