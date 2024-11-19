BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Trade Support Exec in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 19, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a trade support executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in oil trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Provide administrative support to the trading department
  • Assist with market analysis, reports and presentations
  • Prepare and execute commercial contracts and relevant documents (including trading, hedging and shipping contracts)
  • Ensure the organisation's contracts and documents are accurate and well maintained in a systematic database
  • Monitor, manage and provide summary reports on the status and performance of commercial trades
  • Liaise with internal and external parties to keep track of and manage contracts-related disputes and disagreements
  • Assist in ad hoc projects as assigned

