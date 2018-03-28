Sing Fuels Appoints Former OW Bunker, Minerva Man Sonnich Thomsen as Managing Director, Bunkers

Sonnich Harreby Thomsen has joined Sing Fuels as Managing Director, Bunkers.

Sing Fuels Pte Ltd (Sing Fuels) today announced the appointment of Sonnich Harreby Thomsen as Managing Director, Bunkers.

Thomsen previously spent some 12 years at global marine fuel giant OW Bunker, initially as a Trainee and ending his time there in 2014 as Managing Director of O.W. Bunker Singapore.

He then moved to Minerva Bunkers, also in Singapore, most recently serving as Head of Asia.

"The new leadership brings on board forward-looking and different perspectives to strengthen the firm’s service offerings," the Singapore-headquartered bunker trader said.

"Sonnich brings with him vast experience in office management along with extensive bunker sales knowledge."

